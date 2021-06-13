Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

