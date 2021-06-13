Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.67.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$5.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.28%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

