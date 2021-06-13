Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.67.

TSE:CPG opened at C$5.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.87.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.28%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

