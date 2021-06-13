Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) versus IDT (NYSE:IDT) Head to Head Comparison

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and IDT (NYSE:IDT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 41.61% 42.41% 32.29% IDT 5.60% 61.14% 11.84%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and IDT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crexendo presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.81%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than IDT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of IDT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and IDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 6.01 $7.94 million $0.47 11.36 IDT $1.35 billion 0.72 $21.43 million N/A N/A

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crexendo beats IDT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name. The net2phone segment provides Unified Communications as a Service, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

