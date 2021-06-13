Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

COIHY stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $49.98. 894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,843. Croda International has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.6092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

