Crypton Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 68.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded 72% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $1.01 million and $1,338.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002315 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00056475 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022444 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,932,150 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

