Curate (XCUR) Market Cap Tops $10.35 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Curate has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00003984 BTC on major exchanges. Curate has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $1.34 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.23 or 0.00777456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.95 or 0.08111981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00084837 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,029,644 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.