Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

DARE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.42.

DARE stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

