Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Down 4.7%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.56 and last traded at $71.56. Approximately 3,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,513,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

