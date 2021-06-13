Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,384,050.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,384,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00.

DDOG stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.