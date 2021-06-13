David P. Stockert Sells 4,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

