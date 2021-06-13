DCC’s (DCC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,220.14 ($94.33).

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,090 ($79.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,217.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In related news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total transaction of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98). Also, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

