Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 9,400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DBCCF opened at $0.29 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

