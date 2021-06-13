Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 9,400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DBCCF opened at $0.29 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
