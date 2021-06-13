Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

DECK opened at $334.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $353.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

