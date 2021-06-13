DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells $18,457.75 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 425 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $18,457.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,623,900.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMTK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at $4,152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 785.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,666 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

