Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.14. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,436,000. Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% during the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,880. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

