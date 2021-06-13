Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 249,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,338,000 after buying an additional 174,952 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after buying an additional 77,268 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 2.53. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LASR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

