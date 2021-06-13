Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 507 Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.62% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

CVR stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.12. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.