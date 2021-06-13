Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target upped by Truist from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.27.

DIN opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

