Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIISY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 862. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.2069 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

