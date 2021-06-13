Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Short Interest Update

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DVCR traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.52 million for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

