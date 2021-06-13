Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Lifted to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DNHBY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Dnb Asa to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of DNHBY stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.54.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

