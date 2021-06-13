DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.