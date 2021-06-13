Dock (DOCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.15 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $55.15 million and approximately $26.07 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00098819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.69 or 0.00789489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.82 or 0.08133191 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

