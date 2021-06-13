Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.33.

DOL opened at C$55.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.17. The firm has a market cap of C$17.30 billion and a PE ratio of 30.80. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$44.45 and a 12 month high of C$58.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,544,371.78. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 in the last 90 days.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

