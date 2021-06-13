Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reissued a hold rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.33.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$55.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a PE ratio of 30.80. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$44.45 and a 1 year high of C$58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,969,050.68. Insiders sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 over the last three months.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

