DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the May 13th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $47,850,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,549. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.71. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

