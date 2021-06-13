Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.86

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.77, with a volume of 695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

Several research analysts have commented on RDY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

