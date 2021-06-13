Dynamic (DYN) Achieves Market Cap of $16.16 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $16.16 million and $10,611.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002924 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,940.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,344.19 or 0.06522465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.11 or 0.00445482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.32 or 0.01581304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00151626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.29 or 0.00671378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00450836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007581 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00039991 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

