Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $32.94 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $877.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.