Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Update

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the May 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. 18,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.00. Edenred has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is a positive change from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

