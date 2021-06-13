Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $511,000 Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Discovery were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $211,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Discovery by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,056,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,689 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.