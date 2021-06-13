Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.13.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at C$48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$49.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.98. The stock has a market cap of C$97.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0674506 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.