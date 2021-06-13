Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $207,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 940,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,686,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

