Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.47.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

