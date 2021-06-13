Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,362 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

JOYY stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.51.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

