Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 3,890.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267,363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

KEX opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

