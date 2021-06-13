Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

CNA Financial stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

