Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $729,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $252.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

