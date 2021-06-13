Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVA. Citigroup raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

NYSE:EVA opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 747.62%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

