Epic Cash Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $6,663.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded up 67.7% against the US dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00059105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00796216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.77 or 0.08113612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00084972 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,513,544 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

