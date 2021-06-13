Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.45.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.12. Equitable has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,966 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.