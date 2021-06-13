Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trilogy Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $2.86 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $413.12 million, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1,745.0% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 717,440 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 153,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.