Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Triton International Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Triton International in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Triton International has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.33.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Triton International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Triton International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Triton International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,970 shares of company stock valued at $909,493. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.46%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

