Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 million, a PE ratio of -383.25 and a beta of 0.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

