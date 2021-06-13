Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Hits $3.65

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $364,633.47 and approximately $5,312.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.65 or 0.00010150 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00058158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.00 or 0.00787745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.56 or 0.08126746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00085377 BTC.

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

