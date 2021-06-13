Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Update

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the May 13th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EURMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EURMF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Europcar Mobility Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Albania, Cyprus, Malta, Russia, and St Martin. It offers vehicles for short-term business and leisure rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Ubeeqo, Fox Rent, and Buchbinder brand names.

