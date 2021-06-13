Everest Market Cap Hits $43.61 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. Everest has a market cap of $43.61 million and approximately $911,757.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00174911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00192777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.01137791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.01 or 0.99799131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

