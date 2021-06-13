Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) General Counsel Alexander A. Fitzpatrick Purchases 10,000 Shares

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) General Counsel Alexander A. Fitzpatrick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 311,422 shares in the company, valued at $317,650.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 163,806 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 526,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

