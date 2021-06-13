Evolution Petroleum Co. (EPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Evolution Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of -41.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

